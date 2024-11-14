BREAKING: Domestic disturbance turns into to manhunt in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are on the hunt for a suspect near the La Quinta on Academy Boulevard.

CSPD is asking for people in the area to stay indoors and lock their windows and doors, according to their emergency alert system.

Here's a look at the area police are asking people to avoid:

According to officials, officers were dispatched due to a domestic disturbance where a male suspect was reported to have had a weapon.

When officers got on scene, a male matching the description of their suspect took off.

Police say he may have entered the La Quinta but then exited. It is unclear where he may be at this time.