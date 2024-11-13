Gov. Polis responds to rumors of Space Command leaving Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Polis has released a statement as speculation swirls that Space Command is leaving Colorado Springs.
Following Donald Trump's return to office, elected officials believe U.S. Space Command headquarters will move to Huntsville, Alabama. Space Command has been in Colorado Springs since 2019.
While Alabama leaders unsurprisingly are hopeful for the move, Colorado leaders are on the opposite side of the issue.
Meanwhile, the Mayor of Huntsville sent KRDO13 a statement as well.
For now, President-elect Trump has not weighed in directly on how he plans to handle the future of Space Command.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.