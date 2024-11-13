Gov. Polis responds to rumors of Space Command leaving Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Polis has released a statement as speculation swirls that Space Command is leaving Colorado Springs.

Following Donald Trump's return to office, elected officials believe U.S. Space Command headquarters will move to Huntsville, Alabama. Space Command has been in Colorado Springs since 2019.

While Alabama leaders unsurprisingly are hopeful for the move, Colorado leaders are on the opposite side of the issue.

“Colorado is the rightful home of space command and any effort to move this critical command center would waste billions of taxpayer dollars while negatively impacting our mission readiness. Space Command in Colorado has reached the significant milestone of full operational capacity. Keeping Space Command in Colorado has bipartisan support from every member of Colorado’s federal delegation, as well as our military members, and communities. Governor Polis expects President-Elect Trump to put members of our armed services and our national security over politics. If he moves it when he takes office, Trump is only hurting America’s national defense and our troops.” - Governor Jared Polis

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Huntsville sent KRDO13 a statement as well.

“Huntsville has always been eager to welcome Space Command and has proudly been ranked #1 twice in the selection process. The decision by President Biden to award it to the fifth-ranked location was deeply disappointing. If President-elect Donald Trump believes Huntsville is the best choice for Space Command, we will fully support that decision. We thank U.S. Reps. Dale Strong, Robert Aderholt and Mike Rogers, Chair of the House Armed Services Committee, as well as U.S. Sens. Tommy Tuberville and Katie Britt for continuing to advocate on our behalf.” -Mayor Tommy Battle

For now, President-elect Trump has not weighed in directly on how he plans to handle the future of Space Command.