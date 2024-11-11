Space Command moving to Huntsville? Alabama officials say yes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Following Trumps return to office, elected officials believe U.S. Space Command headquarters will move to Huntsville, Alabama.

The arm of the military has been officially headquartered in Colorado Springs since 2019.

Now, a year after President Joe Biden tried to settle the issue, it's once again in danger of moving to another state.

However, leaders in Colorado maintain this is still the best home for Space Command and the families that support its operations.

The question still remains though, will Space Command Headquarters move to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama?

Several years ago, it was the top choice in a study conducted by the Air Force. But, last year, President Biden chose to keep the headquarters here after General James Dickinson, the Head of Space Command, argued that relocating could compromise military readiness.

Now, according to our ABC partners in Huntsville, Alabama leaders are expressing optimism for the move.

"I believe that Space Command is coming to Huntsville, Madison, and northern Alabama," Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt said.

Aderholt believes President-elect Donald Trump will bring Space Command to Huntsville's Redstone Arsenal once he re-takes office, "I think we’ll wait for the new secretary of the Air Force to come in, and I think it'll be somebody who wants to do, obviously, what President Trump wants."

In 2023, a freeze was enacted within the National Defense Authorization Act, prohibiting any funds from being spent on expanding Space Command.

Aderholt cites that funding freeze, as another reason the headquarters could move, "We were able to and still continue to put things on hold, so they're not continuing to build infrastructure in Colorado to argue that all this development has already been built up there."

KRDO13 reached out to leaders in Colorado at various levels, asking what, if anything, is being done to prevent such a move.

The team for District 5 Republican Congressman-elect, Jeff Crank, told us he's unable to comment and outgoing Congressman Doug Lamborn never responded.

Meanwhile, Senator Michael Bennet's team, who is a strong proponent for keeping Space Command here, provided us the statement below.

"Colorado is the rightful home for Space Command. Our state’s space and military assets are critical to America's national security, and Colorado is the best place for our service members and their families to train, live, work, and retire. No matter who is in the White House, Senator Bennet will keep fighting for the nearly 58,000 members of Colorado's military community and the 340,000 veterans who call our state home."

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade, striking a cooperative tone with his statement below.

“I’d like to congratulate President-elect Trump on his winning campaign. We look forward to engaging with the new administration and transition team and are eager to share the great things underway in Colorado Springs, especially our city’s strong history and contributions to national security. We are the proud home of five military installations and have been home to U.S. Space Command since its birth under President Trump in 2019. Since that time, the command has grown from 100 to 1,200 jobs, and in December 2023, it reached full operational capability. Its efforts and excellence are bolstered by the more than 150 aerospace and defense companies in our city, our highly skilled workforce and leading technology and resources. This robust ecosystem is a key factor in the early success of USSPACECOM, and we are committed to working together to support its mission to defend our great nation.”

For now, President-elect Trump has not weighed in directly.