Colorado Springs launching new program for ‘enhanced downtown experience’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs has announced it is launching a pilot program with the Downtown Partnership to bring more people downtown.

According to officials, their plans for an "enhanced downtown experience" include parking changes as well as security and cleanup efforts.

Under the plan, metered parking hours will be shortened to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sunday, metered parking hours will be shortened to 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those changes will go into place on Nov. 15. Additionally, parking will be free in city-owned garages on Sundays.

According to officials, there will also be an additional law enforcement presence and early-morning cleanup efforts. Officials say there will also be additional outreach for the unhoused population.

“Downtown is the beating heart of Colorado Springs, and we recognize the importance of working with community members and organizations to enhance and protect the vibrancy of this important business and cultural district,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade in a press release. “With the holidays right around the corner, there are so many reasons to come Downtown, and I hope this coordinated effort helps encourage additional traffic and visitation. We invite you to experience Downtown.”

These efforts are expected to continue until at least 2024.