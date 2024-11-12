Flags ordered to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Golden PD Officer Evan Dunn

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Polis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Municipal, county and state buildings will be doing so in honor of Officer Evan Dunn. Dunn, 33, was allegedly killed by a suspected impaired driver according to the police department. A release from the governor's office says Dunn was responding to a crash on Colorado 58 at the time of the accident.

According to KRDO13's partners at 9News in Denver, three other people were also injured, including Officer Bethany Grusing, his field training officer.

"Our law enforcement officers put themselves in harm's way to protect Coloradans day in and day out, and that’s exactly what Officer Dunn and his partner, Officer Bethany Grusing, were doing. We are grateful for their service and commitment to keeping Coloradans safe," said Governor Polis in a press release.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sundown on Wednesday. A memorial service for Dunn will be held the same day, however it is not open to the public.