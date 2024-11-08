Dozens of flights canceled out of Colo. Springs, more than 450 canceled out of DIA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Airport has canceled 33 flights, as of 1 p.m. Friday according to Flight Aware.

Heavy snow is expected to continue into the evening, and adding to travel complications are several highway closures.

Those who are trying to take local highways to the airport are encouraged to check CDOT's current map of closures.

Meanwhile, the Denver International Airport is facing significant delays and cancelations. As of publication, Flight Aware is reporting there have been 565 delays and 456 cancellations at the airport.

Denver is at the heart of Flight Aware's so-called "Misery Map," currently facing the most delays and cancellations nationwide.