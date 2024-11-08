CDOT: Tips for navigating winter storm roads

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As snow continues throughout Colorado, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is encouraging drivers to stay off the roads.

Additionally, they say drivers should have a minimum tire tread of 3/16" during any inclement.

CDOT officials say winter tires are the safest for navigating snowy conditions.

To stay up-to-date on the latest closures, CDOT says drivers should actively check their website cotrip.org.

The agency also wants to remind people that drivers can be penalized for passing snowplows. Doing so could land you a Class A traffic offense if the plows are operating in tandem formation.

Tandem formation is when multiple snowplows drive next to each other, plowing snow in a diagonal formation.

Drivers should take extra caution as snow continues to pummel the Centennial State.

As of publication, I-25 is still closed heading south of Pueblo and US 24 is closed in eastern El Paso County. Also, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, vehicles with trailers will be prohibited from driving on I-25 near Monument Hill.