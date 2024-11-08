Skip to Content
CDOT restricting trailers on I-25 over Monument Hill

KRDO
By
Published 10:24 AM

WOODMOOR, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation says they will begin restricting vehicles with trailers due to heavy snow.

Among the impacted areas is the section of I-25 over Monument Hill.

Here's a look at the other restricted areas:

  • I-70 in both directions from Mile Point 259 (Golden) to 205 (Silverthorne)
  • US 285 in both directions from Mile Point 250 (Morrison) to 184 (Fairplay)
  • US 40 in both directions from Mile Point 234 (Winter Park) to 256 (Empire)
  • US 6 in both directions from Mile Point 217 (Keystone) to 229 (Georgetown)
  • I-25 in both directions from Mile Point 180 (South of Plum Creek Pkwy) to 150 (N. Academy Blvd)

CDOT is asking drivers to avoid the roads and work from home if they can.

Celeste Springer

