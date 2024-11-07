Drivers stuck for hours in I-25 closure backups

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Due to dangerous road conditions, I-25 heading south out of Pueblo will be closed until further notice. This closure is running from Mile Marker 91 to the New Mexico state line.

According to CDOT official Amber Shipley, a closure for both southbound and northbound directions runs from Walsenburg to the state line.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says only local residents like those of Colorado City, Rye, or Walsenburg will be allowed to come through the area to get home.

The KRDO13 team spent Thursday afternoon near the highway closure off Mile Marker 91, where drivers were seen stuck in traffic for hours.

"Safety is always important for us. if you take a risk, you're risking more than just yourself. You're risking the general public. So I might as well park and be safe and wait," said Victor Clay, a truck driver trying to get through the area.

CDOT officials say the area will be closed at least through Friday morning, but more than likely through Saturday.

Officials say they recommend you find another route. They say you can get off at Pueblo Boulevard to avoid any backups on I-25.