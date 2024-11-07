Governor Polis declares disaster emergency and deploys CONG to provide weather support

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday evening, Colorado Governor Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster emergency due to the severe winter weather conditions expected in parts of Colorado and authorized unarmed Colorado National Guard members to provide winter storm response support.

In a release, Polis' office said the declaration also activates the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and the State Emergency Operations Plan and directs the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to take all necessary and appropriate State actions to assist the affected jurisdictions with their response, recovery, and mitigation efforts. It also allows the OEM to mobilize state resources and to make contracts and awards using Emergency Procurement Procedures.