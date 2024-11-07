Skip to Content
News

Governor Polis declares disaster emergency and deploys CONG to provide weather support

KRDO
By
New
today at 9:30 PM
Published 9:42 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday evening, Colorado Governor Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster emergency due to the severe winter weather conditions expected in parts of Colorado and authorized unarmed Colorado National Guard members to provide winter storm response support.

Weather Alert: Snow Continues Thursday Night and Friday

WINTER STORM 2024: Viewer photo gallery

In a release, Polis' office said the declaration also activates the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and the State Emergency Operations Plan and directs the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to take all necessary and appropriate State actions to assist the affected jurisdictions with their response, recovery, and mitigation efforts. It also allows the OEM to mobilize state resources and to make contracts and awards using Emergency Procurement Procedures.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content