Fire restrictions lifted in El Paso and Teller Counties

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday afternoon, Nov. 7, El Paso County Sheriff and Fire Warden Joseph Roybal rescinded the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions that were in place for all unincorporated areas of El Paso County.

“I am pleased to announce, following a comprehensive assessment of fuel and current weather conditions, Stage I fire restrictions are lifted, effective today, November 7, 2024, at 1:30 pm," Roybal said.

The Board of County Commissioners also rescinded the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Teller County Thursday afternoon.

The fire restrictions were implemented on October 4, 2024.