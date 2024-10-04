El Paso & Teller Counties enact Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff and Fire Warden, Joseph Roybal implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for unincorporated areas of El Paso County.

Immediately to the west, Teller County has also Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), the decision to implement fire restrictions came after a thorough review of current fire danger and the decision follows El Paso County Wildland Fire Restriction Evaluation Guidelines.

Stage I Fire Restrictions are now in effect, and the following activities are prohibited by statute in El Paso County:

Open burning, with exceptions for fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared (three feet distance) of all flammable materials. The use of any fireworks without a professional display permit, outdoor pyrotechnics such as explosive targets, or model rockets. Outdoor smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter, barren or cleared of all flammable materials. Welding or operating an acetylene or similar torch with an open flame is prohibited except in an area cleared of vegetation. No internal combustion engine operation without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order. Prescribed burns: any previously issued permits for such burns are revoked.

The restrictions in El Paso County went into effect at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, and will remain in effect until they are modified (pursuant to El Paso County Ordinance #22-001).

Restrictions went into effect in Teller County at 2 p.m. on October 3.

For more information about Teller County, visit https://www.tellercounty.gov/Fire-information