El Paso & Teller Counties enact Stage 1 Fire Restrictions
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff and Fire Warden, Joseph Roybal implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for unincorporated areas of El Paso County.
Immediately to the west, Teller County has also Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), the decision to implement fire restrictions came after a thorough review of current fire danger and the decision follows El Paso County Wildland Fire Restriction Evaluation Guidelines.
Stage I Fire Restrictions are now in effect, and the following activities are prohibited by statute in El Paso County:
- Open burning, with exceptions for fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared (three feet distance) of all flammable materials.
- The use of any fireworks without a professional display permit, outdoor pyrotechnics such as explosive targets, or model rockets.
- Outdoor smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter, barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
- Welding or operating an acetylene or similar torch with an open flame is prohibited except in an area cleared of vegetation.
- No internal combustion engine operation without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.
- Prescribed burns: any previously issued permits for such burns are revoked.
The restrictions in El Paso County went into effect at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, and will remain in effect until they are modified (pursuant to El Paso County Ordinance #22-001).
Restrictions went into effect in Teller County at 2 p.m. on October 3.
For more information about Teller County, visit https://www.tellercounty.gov/Fire-information