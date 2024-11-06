CDOT and local agencies monitoring Monument Hill, and Southeast Colorado during snowstorm

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says they're preparing for varying amounts of snowfall within southern Colorado, as the snow event which began Wednesday morning, is expected to continue through Friday.

CDOT says that based on current forecasts, they're anticipating the snowfall in northern El Paso County, and the I-25 gap between Monument and Castle Rock, to be manageable enough for their plow crews.

They say that the closure of a major highway like Interstate 25, is at the discretion of their drivers, who consider the level of snowpack on the road, and roadway temperatures. CDOT says that these types of weather events warrant constant evaluation, but add that a total closure is the last resort. They clarified, however, that if crews feel it is not safe, or drivers could get stranded, that is when they opt for a closure.

CDOT says that conditions in Monument and Monument Hill, will likely be slick, icy and have snowpack on the ground, but they're plow crews are expected to be able to clean up the snowfall from Wednesday into Thursday morning. The same is expected for snowfall from Thursday into Friday.

State officials did say however, that stretches of I-25 south of Walsenburg, and headed towards the Raton Pass, are going to be hard-hit, with the potential for a closure of the interstate as "highly likely".

They say with the anticipated snowfall, which is forecasted right now as upwards of 19 to 20 inches in south & eastern Colorado, CDOT says that kind of snowfall, could lead to a closure being the safest option for drivers. Hypothetically, they said a closure would start up near Pueblo, that way motorists aren’t stuck in a more remote area by driving any further south, without any places to stay or seek services.