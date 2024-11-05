Your Voice Your Vote: The Race for Congressional District 3, following Lauren Boebert’s exit

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The race for the empty seat in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District (CD3) is now underway this Election Tuesday.

Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilman in Aspen, looks to avenge his narrow loss of just 546 votes to Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert in 2022, with a win that would flip the seat blue for the first time since 2010.

Also battling for the open seat is Republican Jeff Hurd, a lawyer from Grand Junction, who is vying to keep the seat red, as it has been for 13 of the last 16 terms.

CD3 is the state's largest district, sprawling across much of western and southern Colorado, from Moffat County, all the way over to Otero and Las Animas Counties, seen below:

Pueblo County and subsequently the City of Pueblo, make up a good portion of the voting population within CD3.

KRDO13 will be at watch parties within the Steel City to gather reactions from local political fixtures in the community, as well as speak to both candidates, ahead of polls closing at 7 p.m.

