Discounted holiday parking coming back to Colorado Springs Airport
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Airport, COS, is announcing the return of discounted holiday parking just in time for one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.
Officials with COS say travelers can expect fifty percent off parking during two different holiday periods:
- November 25, 2024 - December 1, 2024
- December 20, 2024 - January 2, 2025
Normally, parking in the long-term lot is 8 dollars per day. COS's discounted holiday pricing brings that daily fee down to just 4 dollars. No coupon is required. Travelers are encouraged to exit through a manned parking booth to receive the discount.
“As a way of showing our appreciation for our community and COS travelers, we are delighted to announce our holiday parking discount. Our aim is to encourage more people to choose COS for their holiday travel needs, and we hope that this discount will make the travel experience even more enjoyable.”
Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation