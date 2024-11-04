Discounted holiday parking coming back to Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Airport, COS, is announcing the return of discounted holiday parking just in time for one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

Officials with COS say travelers can expect fifty percent off parking during two different holiday periods:

November 25, 2024 - December 1, 2024

December 20, 2024 - January 2, 2025

Normally, parking in the long-term lot is 8 dollars per day. COS's discounted holiday pricing brings that daily fee down to just 4 dollars. No coupon is required. Travelers are encouraged to exit through a manned parking booth to receive the discount.