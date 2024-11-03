Colorado Springs Police say motorcyclist killed in 2 vehicle crash on Garden of the Gods Rd

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Garden of the Gods Rd on Sunday.

Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to reports of a crash just before 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. After arriving at the hospital they succumbed to their injuries.

Police say the identity of the driver will be released after the family is notified.

The Colorado Springs Major Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

KRDO13 asked Colorado Springs PD if any charges have been filed or if a cause for the crash has been identified at this time. We will update this article when they respond.