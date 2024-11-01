Pikes Peak Library District announces closing date for Rockrimmon Library

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Rockrimmon Library will officially close doors on Dec. 1, officials announced Friday.

Earlier this month, the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) Board of Trustees voted not to renew the property's lease, despite a packed crowd of supporters for the library.

In a release, PPLD officials say that items that need to be returned to Rockrimmon Library can be given to any PPLD location.

All unavailable holds saved for pickup at Rockrimmon Library will be suspended beginning Saturday, Nov. 16. Library officials say the items will remain suspended until residents unsuspend them and select a different pick-up location through My Account or by calling (719) 531-6333 and dialing 0 for staff assistance.

Holds that are available and on the hold shelf at Rockrimmon Library as of Sat., Nov. 16 will remain through their hold expiration dates. This includes Interlibrary Loan (ILL) items.