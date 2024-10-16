Rockrimmon Library will close following vote by Pikes Peak Library District Board

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In a public Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 15, many members of the public showed up to make their case regarding the possible closure of a local library branch.

Despite a capacity crowd filled with supporters of the library, the board voted 5-2 to not renew the lease of the popular Rockrimmon Library, which expires at the end of the year.

While the plan for the future of the PPLD also includes suggestions to close the Ruth Holley branch, the Wednesday night vote only pertained to the closure of the Rockrimmon branch amongst other options.