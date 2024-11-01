Colorado Springs police identify victim in disturbance call on North side of town

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the man found dead at a disturbance in the 11100 block of Cedar Glen View.

On Oct. 27, CSPD responded to a disturbance in the 11100 block of Cedar Glen View. When officers arrived they found a man dead.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the man as 27-year-old Dominic Godinez.

This was the 37th homicide in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were 27 homicides.

All parties are accounted for at this time, and no arrests have been made. This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.