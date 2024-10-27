Active homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a homicide after finding a dead man on the 11100 block of Cedar Glenn View.

CSPD says they responded to the scene around 1:44 a.m. for a disturbance call. When they got to the scene, they found a deceased man. The Homicide Unit responded to that location after the discovery.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

KRDO has crews on the way.