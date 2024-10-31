PPD: Leaving your car running in the winter? You could be the next car theft victim

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has a strong warning to "puffers," or people who leave their car running in the morning unattended.

As temperatures drop, it's expected that more people will use the method, but PPD says it could leave you victim to a car theft.

"Thieves are always out looking for an easy steal," the agency wrote on X.

WARM UP WITH YOUR VEHICLE



PPD also added it is illegal to leave your vehicle unattended while running, unless it's a remote start.

Just last year, a man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car that was "puffing." According to police, the alleged thief got in a rollover crash with the car.