Skip to Content
News

PPD: Leaving your car running in the winter? You could be the next car theft victim

Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/12/2019
MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/12/2019
By
today at 9:00 AM
Published 9:03 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has a strong warning to "puffers," or people who leave their car running in the morning unattended.

As temperatures drop, it's expected that more people will use the method, but PPD says it could leave you victim to a car theft.

"Thieves are always out looking for an easy steal," the agency wrote on X.

PPD also added it is illegal to leave your vehicle unattended while running, unless it's a remote start.

Just last year, a man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car that was "puffing." According to police, the alleged thief got in a rollover crash with the car.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content