Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 4:01 PM
Published 3:56 PM

Citizens stop suspect accused of stealing ‘puffer’ car and causing a rollover crash in Fountain

KRDO

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect faces numerous charges after reportedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Fountain.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the owner of the vehicle was warming his Jeep up unattended, "puffing." That's when the suspect, a 31-year-old man, hopped into the Jeep and sped off.

While driving away, the suspect hits another vehicle as he's being chased by the owner on foot. The suspect then continued down Circle to Fountain.

That's when police said he rear-ended another vehicle and did "donuts" in the parking lot, striking a light. He continued down Circle into Fountain before hitting a third vehicle and rolling over.

According to police, the suspect ran away from the Jeep but was eventually caught by citizens and detained by officers.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released yet, had multiple warrants out for his arrest, including Motor Vehicle Theft Charges and five counts of Reckless Driving and possibly assault.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content