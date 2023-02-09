Citizens stop suspect accused of stealing ‘puffer’ car and causing a rollover crash in Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect faces numerous charges after reportedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Fountain.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the owner of the vehicle was warming his Jeep up unattended, "puffing." That's when the suspect, a 31-year-old man, hopped into the Jeep and sped off.

While driving away, the suspect hits another vehicle as he's being chased by the owner on foot. The suspect then continued down Circle to Fountain.

That's when police said he rear-ended another vehicle and did "donuts" in the parking lot, striking a light. He continued down Circle into Fountain before hitting a third vehicle and rolling over.

According to police, the suspect ran away from the Jeep but was eventually caught by citizens and detained by officers.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released yet, had multiple warrants out for his arrest, including Motor Vehicle Theft Charges and five counts of Reckless Driving and possibly assault.