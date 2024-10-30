Speak of the Dead: Co. Springs medium turns skeptics to believers, signs loved one is near

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - What would you want to know? What would you say? What would you learn? ... if you could talk to the dead?

There’s a woman in Colorado Springs who claims she can. And she’s turned skeptics into believers.

“You've got to quiet your mind and do a meditation,” said Susanne Arens. “Go someplace super quiet. If you have to go into your closet, close the door and put earplugs in ... You want to shut up all your senses.”

Arens is a long-time successful advertising professional who works out of her home office on the west side of Colorado Springs. She also gets paid to talk to the dead.

"Too many people are dismissing all the little touches that their loved ones are trying to give them from the other side,” she said.

Arens calls herself an evidential psychic medium. She says she helps many people communicate with lost loved ones and can help them become more aware of signs they’re still around.

“Don't dismiss the little things,” she said. “Be open to the possibilities.”

How does she talk to the dead?

Arens says she’s had several near-death experiences, which has helped her become more sensitive to the spiritual realm. However, she says she discovered how to harness her ability after her daughter passed more than 30 years ago.

"I'm Catholic, but I still [ask], where did she go? Was everybody with her? Was she scared? You know, all those things, every parent wonders about, honestly,” said Arens.

Arens uses meditation, more than anything, to communicate. She also says she can pick up on all the senses.

"I think that's what makes me a really good neutral psychic medium, is the ability to see everything as it's unfolding and to feel what they felt and to feel with the perpetrator felt,” she said. “I love it. I welcome all of that.”

Turning skeptics into believers

"It was comforting. Very much so,” said Robin Friesen, who drives from Denver for her readings with Arens. Friesen says she was able to talk to her father who’s been dead for 24 years.

"She brought forward someone that I needed to hear what he had to say. And she told me things or he said things that there is no way she would have ever known that,” said Friesen.

Ken Wroblewski was a hard skeptic, doubting Arens’ abilities, until she brought up his late step-brother, Andy.

"You know, she had never met him, didn't know anything about him, but she was able to channel him through,” said Wroblewski.

“She brought up a few things that he had said and she was spot on his mannerisms ... She was picking up hand gestures that he did,” he said.

Arens’ readings don’t come cheap. So is the time, effort, and money worth it? Friesen thinks so.

"When I think about ‘why would you reach out to do this?’ I think that the most important thing is, is that you go into it very open-minded, that you have no expectations, which I didn't. I had no idea,” said Friesen.

How can you tell if your lost loved ones are communicating with you?

Don’t feel the urge to sit down with a medium like Arens? That’s reasonable. That’s why Arens also shared advice on how to pick up on signs your lost loved ones are trying to communicate with you.

“They will move things around in your house or leave you coins,” she said, noting the coins will be found in odd places, like the middle of the kitchen floor.

“Or lights will flicker or you'll have this unique bird that will just hum outside your window and just hang there looking at you like, ‘what's happening?’ They're trying to alert you,” she said.

Also, scents can be a sign, according to Arens.

"You get a lot of, like, if your dad smokes cigars, you get that smell,” she said.

And don’t dismiss dreams.

"If you are in that in-between zone, you're not awake, you're not asleep, you're in that particular zone where you're just drifting off. That's when it's the easiest for your loved ones to contact you,” said Arens.

"So if you ever wake up in the morning and you had such a vivid dream of your loved one like you can remember the details and then you can remember a day later, a week later, a month later, then, you know, that was actually a real visitation,” she said.

SIGNS YOUR LOST LOVED ONES ARE TRYING TO COMMUNICATE WITH YOU ACCORDING TO ARENS

Vivid dreams that feel “real.”

Animals, especially birds, that make continual, unlikely visits.

Finding coins around the house inexplicably.

Orbs or inexplicable figures in photos.

Scents that re-visit you that remind you of your loved one.

Flickering lights.

Objects moving around your home inexplicably.

Response to the belief being “psychic” is an evil power

KRDO13’s Josh Helmuth asked Arens about her self-proclaimed powers being considered “evil,” a belief not uncommon amongst religious sects. Arens, who wore a cross during her recent reading with Helmuth, notes she’s Catholic.

"Even in the Bible, they refer to prophets. What do you think those profits were doing? “ Arens sarcastically asked.

“We, nowadays, call ourselves mediums,” she said.

Arens’ new book

Arens is an author with a new book titled “There Is No Death.” She tells her story and how you can learn more about communicating with the dead. She also includes several photos she took that she says shows evidence of the spiritual realm. Her book won a 2024 New York City Big Book Award.