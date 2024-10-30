Nonstop flights from Colorado Springs to Cancun slated to begin next summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Starting June 7, 2025, Southwest Airlines will begin nonstop routes from the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) to Cancun (CUN).

“This is a huge win for our community and marks the beginning of a new chapter for COS with

international service for the first time in our history,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS, in a statement.

Officials hope the service will provide Colorado Springs travelers with faster and more convenient service to world-renowned beaches and resorts.

“The direct link to Cancun opens the door to incredible new opportunities, whether it’s a long-awaited vacation, easier access for business connections, or a convenient way for families to stay connected across borders," said Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

Flights from the airline will run once a week throughout the summer, according to airport officials. Those feeling like they "wanna get away" can view available flights right now on Southwest.com.