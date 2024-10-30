CSPD seizes large-capacity magazine and rifle from man near Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oct. 30, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a report of a Black teenage male carrying an AK-47 near the intersection of E. Boulder Street and N. Wahsatch Avenue.

CSPD said this is directly across the street from Palmer High School's gym. The report also came during lunch break and there were 50-100 students out in public around the school, the department said.

According to CSPD, the 18-year-old was not on school property when he was contacted and was carrying the AK-47 rifle slung over his shoulder in a non-threatening manner. The rifle did have a large-capacity magazine in it, which is illegal to possess in Colorado, with a few exceptions. The main exception is that a person may possess a large-capacity magazine if they owned the magazine on or prior to July 1, 2013, and have maintained continued possession of said magazine.

CSPD said the magazine and rifle were seized while the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The department also said at this time, there was no known threat toward any student or staff member at the school or the public.