Colorado Supreme Court upholds ban on large-capacity magazines
DENVER (KRDO) -- The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the state's ban on firearms magazines holding more than 15 rounds doesn't violate the state's Constitutional right to bear arms.
The Supreme Court said in its decision that the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group didn't prove that HB13-1224 -- the law that prohibits the sale, transfer, or possession of any "large-capacity magazine" capable of accepting, or that is designed to be readily converted to accept, more than 15 rounds of ammunition -- violates the state's right to bear arms.
"We emphasize that the Second Amendment applies with full force in
Colorado and our legislature may not enact any law in contravention of it. But Plaintiffs have challenged HB 1224 only under the Colorado Constitution. Reviewing that claim, we conclude today that the legislation passes state constitutional muster," the Supreme Court said in its decision.
The Supreme Court's ruling referenced that the law was passed in response to multiple deadly shooting sprees in the state, including the Aurora theater shooting, which killed 12 people and injured many others.
This is a developing story.
Good ruling cause the crap that is going on now, we might need it
“….. state’s Constitutional right to bear arms.”
Thank goodness I follow the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Pass the laws you want up in Denver. Most are not following them and still get them. It is the burden of the police to prove that you did not have them prior to 2013. Law enforcement won’t enforce this law. I still enjoy my freedom regardless of how liberals feel.
Shall NOT BE INFRINGED.
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
Argue it.
Definition of infringe
transitive verb
1 : to encroach upon in a way that violates law or the rights of another
infringe a patent
This is what politicians do.