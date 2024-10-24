Venetucci Farm welcoming dogs for final day of “Pumpkin Fest”

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) - Venetucci Farm will host its first-ever "Pup-Kin" fest Sunday for the final day of its annual Pumpkin Fest, welcoming participants' canine friends to join in on the pumpkin patch fun.

"We're trying to be festive and allow all animals here!" said Gather Mountain Blooms operations manager Abby Remackle.

We are just really proud that we get to be part of a tradition they started seven decades ago, and it continues on to this day," said Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation executive director Samuel Clark.

While Pup-Kin makes its debut, it's also the final weekend for a tradition that's spanned generations in the Pikes Peak Region. The final Kindergarten classes will make their rounds in the mini pumpkin patch. Each child gets to take one home for free.

"I've met grandparents who have brought their kids here over the years, and now they're seeing their grandkids come," said Maury Peterson, executive director of the Catamount Institute, who organizes the field trips through Venetucci Farms.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are the final three days of the Pumpkin Fest. Tickets are $8 at the gate, or $9 online after fees. In addition to its pumpkin patch, hayride, farm animals, and trick-or-treat stations, Venetucci Farm has also welcomed a professional pumpkin carver to entertain families.