‘I live in a city where police won’t rescue you:’ Pueblo man who caused fake AMBER alert says

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- A Pueblo man made his first appearance in court after admitting to police that he lied about a teen girl he claimed was kidnapped inside his stolen truck on Oct. 16, 2024.

Daniel Reyes admitted that he lied because he wanted a faster police response to find his stolen car.

Court documents also state the 35-year-old admitted to fabricating a story about his niece. He claimed she was visiting from California. Reyes told police that she had been taken in his stolen truck, and provided photos of a different girl from three years ago and an incorrect name.

Police found the truck without the girl inside. On Oct. 16, authorities issued an AMBER Alert for 13-year-old Sandra Mendoza, the girl Reyes claimed was missing. Police also issued a be on the lookout post on social media outlets.

After the social media post, a Pueblo family called the police department to notify them that their teenage daughter was in the picture. They said it was an old picture and that she was not related to Daniel Reyes. The family said they had known Reyes years ago, but severed ties months ago.

Reyes knowingly allowed for an AMBER alert to be sent out to cell phones across Colorado and allowed police to continue searching for his "niece" for 4 hours after his truck had been found, according to court records.

Court documents show Reyes apologized multiple times during an interview with police saying he regretted his decision.

KRDO13 confronted Reyes about his actions. What he said about why he lied is below.

Police say Reyes' actions caused Detectives to be recalled, Patrol Officers to be called in early for their shift, and misused resources from agencies within the City and County of Pueblo, and the State of Colorado.

Reyes faces felony charges and is expected back in court Nov. 21.