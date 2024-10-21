Childhood friend remembers Custer County Paramedic who died in crash outside of Westcliffe

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (KRDO) - A close friend of a Custer County paramedic who died in a car crash this weekend is speaking up about the man, they say they lost far too soon.

The crash happened along Highway 69 just outside of Westcliffe and left 39-year-old Andrew Fernandez dead at the scene. Colorado State Patrol said he lost control of his vehicle before hitting a pickup truck head-on. That driver was left without serious injury.

Matt Wilsen said he first met Fernandez in middle school while growing up in Sarasota, Florida, and the two of them have been inseparable ever since.

He said he was on a camping trip in West Virginia all last week with Fernandez before unknowingly saying his final goodbye as the 39-year-old father flew back to Colorado on Saturday.

Wilsen said his friend was an incredibly hard worker who could never sit still. He said Fernandez was a lover of the outdoors and was into every activity you could think of.

Fernandez, who was dedicated to public service, was a paramedic for the last 10 years and even served as a flight medic for some time in the Centennial State.

However, it was that dedication that led to him squeezing in a few extra shifts with Custer County EMS, between that camping trip in West Virginia and a cruise that he had planned with his wife and 2-year-old daughter later this week.

The 39-year-old died after losing control of his vehicle while driving to work on Sunday morning.

"He didn't, he didn't make it to 40, but he just did so much in 40 years, just because, you know, he'd never say, never put anything off. He went out and he did it and he achieved everything he wanted. And that's what made him so amazing." explained Wilsen.

Wilsen added that he was told by Custer County EMS that they'll be retiring Fernandez's badge number, and re-naming one of their apparatus in his honor, which will happen at a memorial ceremony at the start of November.