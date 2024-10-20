Overnight Showers will Give Way to Beautiful Fall Weather

A small but tightly wound storm system over the Four Corners area of Southwest Colorado helped produce a few heavy thunderstorms over eastern Pueblo and La Plata Counties Sunday evening. Winds gusted to near 40 mph and pea sized hail fell east of Pueblo. Another wave of shower and thunderstorm activity will develop during the overnight hours as this storm crosses the Southeast Plains, and then conditions across the state will dry out.

Look for overnight low temperatures in the low 40s overnight, and expect a bit of patchy fog shortly after sunrise Monday morning. Then sunshine will rule the skies for the rest of the work week with daytime high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. And yes, you can expect sunshine for next Saturday as well.

If you're traveling to the high country, you can expect mostly dry roads Monday morning, but you'll see a fresh dusting of snow over the Sangre de Cristo Range, the Wet mountains and the San Juan mountains as well. Enjoy the week ahead.