Teller County Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Turkey Shoot’

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- On Saturday, October 19, 2024, community members from across Teller County came to the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) shooting range.

Firearm instructors stood close by while locals had the chance to shoot their shots at turkey targets.

TCSO grilled up hamburgers and hotdogs for guests to buy. They also offered free s'mores and a warm fire to cozy up by.

Turkey Shoot was hosted by TCSO and the Honorary Deputy Sheriff Association (HDSA).

All proceeds from tickets priced at $10 to $20 go to HDSA.