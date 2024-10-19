Skip to Content
News

Teller County Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Turkey Shoot’

By
Updated
today at 11:08 AM
Published 11:01 AM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- On Saturday, October 19, 2024, community members from across Teller County came to the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) shooting range.

Firearm instructors stood close by while locals had the chance to shoot their shots at turkey targets.

TCSO grilled up hamburgers and hotdogs for guests to buy. They also offered free s'mores and a warm fire to cozy up by.

Turkey Shoot was hosted by TCSO and the Honorary Deputy Sheriff Association (HDSA).

All proceeds from tickets priced at $10 to $20 go to HDSA.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content