CSU-Pueblo’s special teams leads pack past Black Hills

The Black Hills State Yellow Jackets outgained CSU-Pueblo in total yards, 264-73 in the first half. They still trailed at halftime. They gave the Thunderwolves all they could handle. It still wasn't enough.

Cody Ramming blocked two field goal attempts, both of which were returned for touchdowns, and Jacob Willig connected on the winning field goal to give CSU-Pueblo a 24-21 win, and a 7-1 record.

In the first quarter, Ramming (a 6-7 lineman) leaped straight up and blocked a field goal attempt. Ben Wilson picked it up and ran it back 75 yards for a touchdown to give the Pack a 7-0 lead.

With the game tied at 7 in the second quarter, Ramming again blocked a field goal attempt. This time, Eli Pittman ran it back 58 yards for the score. Despite being outgained by nearly 200 yards in the first half, CSU-Pueblo led 14-7 at the half.

Howard Russell broke a 14-14 tie with an 18-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter.

With the game tied at 21 late in the fourth quarter, CSU-Pueblo went on a 12-play, 45-yard drive, ending with Willig's 40-yard, game-winning kick with 7 seconds to play.

CSU-Pueblo will travel to Western Colorado in a crucial game with playoff implications on November 2.