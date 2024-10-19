Air Force’s 4th quarter rally comes up short vs CSU

Colorado State dominated for three quarters, and held off a furious, fourth quarter Air Force rally for a 21-13 win.

CSU led 21-0 in the 4th quarter when Air Force caught fire. John Busha, Air Force's starting quarterback through the first five games, led the Falcons to a pair of touchdowns, and gave Air Force a chance to win. The Falcons came up just short. Bosha threw an interception to Dom Jones with 2:39 to play. After Air Force got the ball back, Bosha's Hail Mary attempt fell incomplete as time expired.

Air Force has lost six straight games, and is now 1-6 heading into its second bye week.

CSU improves to 4-3, snapping a 7-game losing streak to Air Force, and winning at the Air Force Academy for the first time since 2002.

The game was scoreless until the second quarter. That's when CSU ran a trick-play, as running back Kobe Johnson took a pitch, and then threw it down field to Vince Brown II for a 23-yard score.

After a fumble recovery, CSU capitalized with a one-yard touchdown run from Jalen Dupree, giving the Rams a 14-0 halftime lead.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi opened the third quarter with an 85-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Goodie, who snared the ball with one hand, before escaping for the touchdown.

After managing just one first down in the first half, Air Force managed 15 in the second half. Bosha threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tylor Latham to cut the lead to 21-7 with 12:01 to play.

Bosha later scored on a 1-yard plunge to make it 21-13 after the failed two-point conversion, but the Falcons never scored again.