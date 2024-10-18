Popular Youtuber challenges Colorado Springs police to a game of hide & seek in viral video

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - A group of young men in Colorado Springs challenged the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) to an intense game of hide and seek, seeing if they could stump detectives for one hour. The video, posted to YouTube in late August, now sits with over 10 million views.

Most criminals fail when trying to hide from CSPD, however, a popular Youtube creator, who hails from Colorado Springs decided to challenge officers to hunt him and two other friends down at a property in Monument.

The catch: Police had 1 hour to find the trio in order to win the challenge.

Matthew Doyon, who goes by the name Zealous on YouTube, approached CSPD earlier this year about the prospect of having a friendly competition.

The department says they turn down lots of requests for collaborations with creators like Zealous however, they agreed to the challenge because they saw it was a great opportunity to allow their tactical team to get training outside in a real-life setting, as well as connect with a younger audience in the community and online.

The three young men, Matthew, Jeffrey, and Kendall, all prepared with specially created hiding spots, to try and fool CSPD.

Doyon hired a high-level makeup artist to disguise his face, as dirt and rocks to blend himself into the slope of rocky terrain on the property.

Kendall, built a fake air wooden structure, to mimic an air-conditioning unit that was placed next to the house on the property. His plan was to crouch and sit inside it, where even if the detectives lifted up the structure to look underneath, he could hide his feet.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey, whose family's property in Monument was used for the challenge, put together a floating thicket of brush to look like a beaver's habitat, where he would float on the inside in a wetsuit, to hopefully fly under the radar.

Ultimately, police were able to find Jeffrey and Kendall, but not Doyon.

The Youtuber was able to outlast the timer of 1 hour that was set for police, by about 5 minutes before his face was noticed in the dirt by an officer. In total Doyon was buried for about 90 minutes, making the victory taste even sweeter.

"I just knew it was a close area with them. I'm not going to lie, when I then turned around and I saw them, it kind of freaked me out because he looks scary," said Officer Ruselis Perry, who knows Doyon personally. "That's why when he said that you're like, 'You're what nightmares are made of', to that lady, I was like, yeah, that's pretty much the scariest thing," said Perry while laughing.

Perry and another officer who are in charge of Community Outreach and Recruiting for CSPD were there leading the way for the challenge, which is why they say they decided to take part. They thought it was a good chance to humanize police and showcase the tactics and equipment they have doing their job.

For more information on careers with Colorado Springs Police, you can click here.