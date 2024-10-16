Text messages allegedly promote El Paso County Democrats being against recreational pot sent to voters

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A political organization is accused of falsely representing the El Paso County Democrats in mass text messages sent out to voters. These texts claim the county party wants people to vote against the recreational pot ballot measure, while party leaders say it all stems from a mistake.

El Paso County Democrats say they've been in support of the ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs since February of this year, and that a post to their Facebook page this weekend, which stated they were against it was a mistake where the wrong draft was posted.

It was that Facebook post, as well as the party's official website, that the "The Colorado Springs Safe Neighborhood Coalition" said it used to craft the text message.

But El Paso County Democrats say that it doesn't matter what their messaging was supposed to be. They say that the text sent by the Coalition was meant to make it look like it was a party-approved message.

Daniel Cole, a spokesperson who runs the coalition, said to us in a text that Issue 300 is written in such a confusing way, that even a major party can't decide whether it likes the measure.

El Paso County Democrats say they're still looking into whether to pursue any legal action if it's even possible.