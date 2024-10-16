Skip to Content
Community speaks out at Library 21C, pleads against other location closures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In a public Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) board of trustees meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 15. many from the public showed up to make their case regarding the possible closure of a local library branch.

While the plan for the future of the PPLD includes suggestions to close the Ruth Holley branch the Wednesday night vote is only considering the closure of the Rockrimmon branch amongst other options.

KRDO13 will continue to keep you updated on the outcome of the meeting.

