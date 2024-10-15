Vote could close Rockrimmon, Ruth Holly, library locations

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - An upcoming vote could determine the future of multiple locations in the Pikes Peak Library District.

The library board will vote Wednesday on whether to close the Rockrimmon branch and the Ruth Holley branch.

Money is at the center of the debate on the future of the two branches, or rather, the lack thereof. The library district has laid out plans for the next 10-15 years and offered three different solutions.

One solution would include closing the Ruth Holley and Rockrimmon libraries. Many people thought there would be more time to decide, but the fate of the Rockrimmon branch will likely be decided during the vote on Wednesday.

One mother who spoke with KRDO13 said she emailed the board of trustees pleading for them not to close the Rockrimmon branch.

"This is a safe place for us, there's other libraries that, like the downtown one. I don't feel safe going there anymore," stated Marina Mayberry a local library goer.

Only the board of trustee members will vote on Wednesday, but there will be time for public comments.

The meeting is happening at Library 21C off Chapel Hills Dr. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.