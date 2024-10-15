WATCH: KRDO13 takes on “scariest” attractions at Royal Gorge ahead of Boo at the Bridge

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 reporter Bradley Davis brings us video from his first go at the Royal Gorge Bridge Skycoaster and zip line as the two attractions are set to go on discount ahead of Saturday's 10th annual Boo at the Bridge event.

Adult tickets to enter the park will also be over 50% off if you buy online. The discounts are only a small part of the festivities.

"We're all about the candy!" said Royal Gorge marketing and communications director Brooklyn Osborne.

Osborne said the park spent over $20,000 on candy this year for the more than 50 vendors to give out throughout the park. The employees will be wearing costumes, and they encourage the patrons to dress in the Halloween spirit as well.

"I love seeing the kids come out. Picking our costumes as a staff is really important. We always try and do something that's really fun and get to engage the kids," Osborne said.

Boo at the Bridge is Saturday, October 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Adult park tickets are $14 when bought online, as compared to the standard $29. Children under 4 get in free. The Skycoaster is $12 off per rider, while the zip line is $13 cheaper. Participants can ride the park carousel for free.