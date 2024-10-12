‘It’s the only thing keeping me going’: Overwhelming show of community support for Weier son

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - 46-year-old Patrick Weier was a tour guide at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine. He was killed in a tragic incident involving an elevator malfunction. He leaves behind his seven-year-old son. KRDO13 spoke with Patrick's brother, John, about how the community is stepping up to be there for his only son.

John Weier tells KRDO13 that the only thing getting him through in the wake of losing his brother is doing everything he can to guarantee Patrick’s 7-year-old son has a secure future.

He says the two had a bond, unlike anything he’s ever seen before.

The moment John heard what happened at the Mollie Kathleen Mine he said he flew from his Honolulu home and went straight to Cripple Creek.

He said the only thing getting him by these grief-filled days is the immense community support.

Weier tells KRDO13 he hasn’t had to ask for help, instead people from across Teller County are reaching out to him offering their support. In the face of this absolute tragedy, he says the community has stepped up to be there for Patrick’s son.

Weier created a GoFundMe to secure Patrick's son's future in his memory. In less than 24 hours the online fundraiser has raised more than double the original goal. Weier tells KRDO13 now that Patrick is gone he can no longer be there to provide for his son let alone raise him. He says the money will all go toward helping his little boy get by.

One of the top donors is the Cripple Creek District Museum. They tell KRDO13 that the board behind the museum committed to the thousand-dollar donation with no hesitation. It’s just another example of how the tight-knit Cripple Creek and Victor areas are rallying around the Weier family.

