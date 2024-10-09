Organizations in Colorado Springs reevaluating events after LART budget slashes funds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Just a day after it was announced that the Veteran's Day Parade in Colorado Springs was back on, KRDO13 is learning that more community events may go unfunded after city council signed off on a new budget that drastically reduced the amount of funding provided to events like the Western Street Breakfast and the annual Festival of Lights.

The recent budget item deals with money from the city's Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax. (LART)

In 2024, the Western Street Breakfast received $15,000 in LART funds. Next year, that number will be zero.

There is an off-cycle request in the spring at which time organizations that did not get funding can reapply.

City council said they plan to reevaluate and cold possibly ask voters to raise the LART tax in 2026.