How to help people affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton

Chris McCrory (9News)

WASHINGTON — Just two weeks after Hurricane Helene hit Florida as a Category 4 storm and left a trail of debris through the southeast, Hurricane Milton could land a once-in-a-century direct hit on Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Helene left millions without power, and with limited access to basic supplies as they assess the damages and begin the long process of rebuilding. Tampa Bay has not been hit directly by a major hurricane since 1921, and authorities fear its luck is about to run out.

These are some of the organizations that are providing relief to those affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Red Cross

Donations to the American Red Cross can either be made online here or via phone by calling 1-800-435-7669.

If you wish to donate by mail, you can print and fill out a donation form and mail it to:

American Red Cross

PO Box 37839

Boone, IA 50037-0839

Salvation Army

The Salvation army has launched a page for donations to provide food, shelter, emotional and spiritual support to survivors and rescue workers after the storm. The Salvation Army Hurricane Helene Relief donation page is available here.

United Way

Local chapters of United Way are accepting donations both for short-term relief efforts and for long-term recovery efforts in areas affected by the storms. You can find your local chapter on the organization's website or donate directly to relief efforts here.

GoFundMe

A direct Hurricane Relief Fund has been established by crowdsource donations website GoFundMe to allow users to donate without worrying about scams, which can crop up in the wake of disasters like Helene.

World Central Kitchen

The World Central Kitchen, led by Chef José Andrés, sets up after disasters and serves hot meals to survivors and emergency responders. Workers from the nonprofit have been staged in Florida since before Helene made landfall, preparing for hungry people without access to food or clean water. Donations to help fund the kitchen can be made on their website.

Shop at Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter launched a Round Up campaign so customers can pitch in to help Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

Beginning at all stores on Sunday, Sept. 29, customers can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar at checkout to benefit the Red Cross.

The campaign will last for 30 days, with 100% of funds raised going to the Red Cross. The grocer also encouraged customers to help in other ways if possible.