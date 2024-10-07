Pikes Peak Pop Warner will increase security for events after deadly shooting in Co. Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After one man was killed in a shooting in the parking lot at a Pop Warner football game, the league told KRDO13 they will be increasing their security for future events.

Atlas Schools, where the youth football game was being played, also told KRDO13 they're working on a new agreement with Pop Warner, based on what took place over the weekend.

The shooting, which left a 29-year-old man dead, took place on Saturday afternoon in the parking lot next to where a Pikes Peak Pop Warner game was being held. The CEO of Atlas Schools explained in a Facebook post that they rented the field space to the league.

Colorado Springs Police saying they're still in search of a suspect responsible for the shooting. Police also say that at this time they have "no reason to believe" the people involved in the shooting are connected to Atlas Schools or the Pop Warner league.

In light of the events, the President of the Pikes Peak Pop Warner told KRDO13 they will be adding new security measures for their events, such as an off-duty law enforcement officer to monitor activity.

A spokesperson for Atlas Schools told KRDO13 that they were, "working on a new agreement with Pop Warner based on this past weekend's events" and that no decisions had been made at the time, Monday, October 7.

The spokesperson also clarified, given the age of players within the Pop Warner league and those at their middle school, that no students or staff were participating in the football games that afternoon.

Pikes Peak Pop Warner previously issued this statement to KRDO13 following the shooting on Saturday:

We want to address the unfortunate incident that occurred during our Pop Warner games at Atlas Prep this afternoon. This situation was not related to our teams; it involved two individuals with prior personal issues who do not have children in our league and do not participate in any coaching or volunteer roles. The safety of our athletes and their families is our top priority, and we are implementing additional measures to ensure their continued safety in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' family during this difficult time. Michelle Quintana, President - Pikes Peak Pop Warner

Pikes Peak Pop Warner stopped responding to KRDO13's request for interviews after agreeing to speak on camera.