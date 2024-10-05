Cosentino nets game-winner in overtime to beat Arizona State, 4-3

U.S.AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Senior captain Clayton Cosentino scored the game-winner in overtime to lead Air Force to a 4-3 win over No. 20 Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Cadet Ice Arena. After losing 8-1 on Friday, and falling behind tonight 2-0 in the first five minutes, Air Force bounced back for its first win of the season. It is the first win over a ranked team since beating No 20 RIT late last season.

Arizona State (1-1-0) lit the lamp early as Bennett Schimek scored his fourth of the series just 27 seconds into the game. Cullen Potter fed Noah Beck at the left point and Beck’s shot was redirected by Schimek. The Sun Devils took a 2-0 lead at 5:21 when Kyle Smolen scored from the high slot. Beck and Tyler Jackson set up Smolen for his third of the series. Late in the period, Falcon center Mason McCormick won a faceoff in the offensive zone and found Brendan Gibbons at the top of the crease. Gibbons’ first shot was saved, but his second put the Falcons on the board with 61 seconds left in the period. ASU held a 15-5 shot advantage in the first period.

Air Force (1-1-0) tied the game midway through the second period on a 3-on-2 rush. Nick Remissong started the rush on the left side and Austin Schwartz took a shot that was blocked. Cosentino collected the loose puck in the slot and netted his second of the series at 9:24. Air Force outshot ASU, 19-6 in the second period.

The game remained deadlocked at 2-2 until the final minute of play. Sun Devil Ryan Kirwan gave the visitors a 3-2 lead with 58 seconds left as he cut right in front of goalie Guy Blessing for his first of the season. Air Force pulled Blessing in favor of the extra attacker and the move paid off. Shots by Cosentino and McCormick created chaos in front of the net and Gibbons pushed in the rebound for his second of the game with 27 seconds left, sending the game into overtime.

In overtime, Sun Devil winger Bennett Schimek broke his stick and was trying to defend in the 3-on-3 situation. Schimek wrapped up Falcon defenseman Nolan Cunningham, giving the Falcons a 4-on-3 power play. With 2:16 left in overtime, Chris Hedden sent a cross-ice pass to Remissong in the right circle. Remissong found Cosentino in the slot for the game-winning one-timer.

Arizona State outshot Air Force, 35-33, in the game. ASU was 0-for-3 on the power play while Air Force was 1-for-4. Air Force senior goalie Guy Blessing stopped 32 of the 35 shots he faced. Luke Pavicich made 29 for the Sun Devils.

“This was magical,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “This was one of the most remarkable examples of perseverance that I have ever seen. They pounded us last night and then tonight we get down 2-0 in the first five minutes, but our boys stuck with it. That might be the greatest bounce back win in Air Force hockey history. I’m so proud of the boys for sticking with it when things looked really dark. This was special. Anyone that was in the rink tonight will never forget this one.”

Air Force returns to action at the Ice Breaker Tournament at The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.