The Colorado College hockey team is eager for the season to start

After narrowly missing out on the NCAA tournament last year. The Tigers are back at it and the message is urgency, "We win 21 games. We go 6-2 against teams ranked #1 in the country from December 1st on last year, and we didn't make the NCAA Tournament. It just highlights that the first game of the season against northern Michigan here at home is incredibly valuable, and how fragile your season is, right? And how delicate it can be," says Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte.

The Tigers are ranked 11th in the NCAA pre-season poll. A testament to how good they are and a reminder of their potential, "Our group is mature enough to understand that momentum doesn't carry from season to season. But, at the same time, we've put in a lot of good work and we are confident, says Colorado College captain Stanley Cooley. People think we have a talented roster and two, people respect the work that we've done. Neither of those mean anything about us reaching our potential this year."