Should you be able to copyright art made using artificial intelligence? A Pueblo West man says so

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo West artist is locked in a battle with the U.S. Copyright Office, who denied his request to trademark his award-winning work.

It was created using the help of artificial intelligence.

Jason M. Allen, a former game developer, discovered the possibilities of what artificial intelligence, or AI, could do with creating art and images a few years ago. His interest soon turned into a passion through the program Midjourney.

The program allows the user to input endless amounts of words, phrases, or images, to curate a specific end product. It's a complex process and one that Allen has perfected and worked at.

That initial spark of interest culminated in 2022, where Allen spent two weeks making over 600 alterations through Midjourney, to create the "Theatre D'Opera Spatial". The piece won him 1st place at the Colorado State Fair that year. He says he was very transparent about his submission and how it was created. Organizers simply moved his work to a different category, and he ended up winning.

The news caused a stir in the art community, and Allen was thrust into the ever-expanding discussion of AI becoming a part of society.

Allen began making more art, but he applied to have Theatre D'Opera Spatial be protected by U.S copyright. However, he was denied. The office claimed he was not the owner and creator of that artwork, but rather the computer was.

"Obviously, I made it like if we're just talking about this from the heart, it wouldn't exist without me," stated Allen. "People want to say that, oh, I just put in a word salad and I get back [the image], the computer did all the work. And I think that's just as ridiculous as accusing an excavator that's dug a basement that he didn't dig the basement. The backhoe did or the loader did." he added.

Last week, Allen and an attorney filed an appeal for the copyright decision in federal court.

Amongst the lengthy document, his attorney, Tamara Pester, says that a similar case arose in the late 1800s, examining a tool being used to make art: a photo taken from a camera

"They said that the camera should be considered the author. But then it did get appealed and went all the way up to the Supreme Court, who overturned it," explained Pester.

Pester says that similarly, Allen's case could look to set the precedent for AI tools being used in art.

"Now that it's reached a point where it's helping assist in the creative field, that's stepping on a lot of people's feelings or something like that, and it doesn't need to be that way," said Allen.

Pester says it could be weeks or even months before they get a response for their appeal to be heard.