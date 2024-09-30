Colorado Springs fire joins forces with Vitalant to help mitigate 18-month blood low

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The blood bank used by the Colorado Springs Fire Department reports an 18-month low of type O blood.

The Colorado Fire Department partners with the blood bank Vitalant.

Fire Department 19 in Briargate hosted a blood drive today to try and improve those numbers.

O blood is vital to Vitalant because of its patient compatibility. In the middle of an 18-month O blood low Vitalant says it's struggling to get enough people in the door.

"We're still trying to make up for those last donors during the pandemic who just haven't returned to get blood, and then also, the summer months are always a really tough time for a blood donation," said Brooke Way with Vitalant

A new use for O blood is called "whole blood." Those donations include platelets and white blood cells. Colorado Springs is the first department in the state to carry whole blood on its emergency vehicles since the program's launch in May.

Battalion Chief Carrick Patterson says the program pays dividends.

"Over 20 patients, we've administered blood to in the field since that time. Since launch. And, 3 to 5 are alive today because of that program. Saving one life is, is, is worth it. It's it's, a great initiative. And so this is one of those, components of being involved in blood in the community is to also support,, the stability of blood donation," said Patterson.

If you missed the drive today, Vitalant says you can stop by their donation center any time off of Austin Bluffs and Academy or search your zip code here to find upcoming drives in your area.