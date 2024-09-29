‘Creek Week’ kicks off this weekend, looking to clean up Colorado’s waterways

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This weekend volunteers got out their trash bags and gloves to kick off the largest watershed-wide clean-up in the state.

"In the past ten years, we've removed 150 tons of trash, which is as much as the Statue of Liberty weighs. So each year it's thousands of pounds of trash that's removed over our nine-day effort, which we're very proud of," Alli Schuch, executive director of the Fountain Creek Watershed District told KRDO13

The event officially began at America the Beautiful Park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, but this event spans further than Colorado Springs with over 50 public events, from Palmer Park to Pueblo.

Signing up to volunteer is free and more information about Creek Week and how to sign up can be found here.