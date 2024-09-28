Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Marathon kicks off Saturday morning

KRDO
By
New
Published 8:13 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The event began at 7 a.m. and the winning time in the marathon was 2:47:23. That's a six-minute mile pace!

Driving around this morning you might've noticed portions of downtown Colorado Springs blocked off for the races.

Runners gathered at the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum early this morning. Runners could've signed up to participate in the marathon, half-marathon, 5k, and kid's 1k.

The top 3 finishers and their times in the marathon:

  • 1st - Sam Geiman (Denver, CO) - 2:47:23
  • 2nd - Rand Cochrane (Winston Salem, NC) - 2:52:47
  • 3rd - Logan Anderson (Colorado Springs, CO) - 2:56:18

The top 3 finishers and their times in the half-marathon:

  • 1st - Addison Smith (Colorado Springs, CO) - 1:14:18
  • 2nd - Zach Jowers (USAFA, CO) - 1:16:03
  • 3rd - Vinton Euler (Durham, NC) - 1:20:00

The top 3 finishers and their times in the 5k:

  • 1st - Adam Rich (Colorado Springs, CO) - 15:22
  • 2nd - Everett Johnson (Colorado Springs, CO) - 16:39
  • 3rd - Bryce Woelmer (Colorado Springs, CO) - 17:19

Congratulations to all the runners who got out and ran this morning! The full race results can be found here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content