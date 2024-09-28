Colorado Springs Marathon kicks off Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The event began at 7 a.m. and the winning time in the marathon was 2:47:23. That's a six-minute mile pace!

Driving around this morning you might've noticed portions of downtown Colorado Springs blocked off for the races.

Runners gathered at the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum early this morning. Runners could've signed up to participate in the marathon, half-marathon, 5k, and kid's 1k.

The top 3 finishers and their times in the marathon:

1st - Sam Geiman (Denver, CO) - 2:47:23

The top 3 finishers and their times in the half-marathon:

1st - Addison Smith (Colorado Springs, CO) - 1:14:18

The top 3 finishers and their times in the 5k:

1st - Adam Rich (Colorado Springs, CO) - 15:22

Congratulations to all the runners who got out and ran this morning! The full race results can be found here.