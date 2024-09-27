Need a Spanish ballot for the November elections? Here’s what you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- We are now under 40 days out from the presidential election. If you or someone you know needs a Spanish ballot, there is vital information you need to know ahead of the November election.

El Paso County is one of the 60 counties in the state that does not mail out Spanish ballots. So there are extra steps voters need to take to get one.

If you would like to request a Spanish ballot ahead of the election, this means you have to go in person to the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office and ask for a Spanish ballot to fill out in person. There are only four counties in the state required to do so. That's because the Voters Rights Act only mandates counties to send Spanish ballots if a certain portion of the population speaks Spanish.

This is why the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder is urging people to fill out the CENSUS in 2030. Adding that is one of the ways people can make sure the population data for El Paso County is up to date.

"You know, when you get the census data, I mean, a lot of folks are like, you know, what does this matter to me? You hit one of the one of the main reasons why it matters," said Steve Schleiker, El Paso County Clerk and Recorder.

People can go in person to the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office to pick up a Spanish ballot every day until the election day on Tuesday, November 5th.