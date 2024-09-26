CSPD: Suspect identified in fatal hit and run involving moped

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run involving a moped that happened in August.

According to CSPD, just after midnight on Aug. 5, officers responded to a crash involving a moped and another vehicle at S. Circle Drive and Monterey Road. Responding personnel found the moped rider dead at the scene. The other vehicle involved in the crash had left the scene.

RELATED: Scooter rider involved fatal hit-and-run in Colorado Springs identified

Several weeks after the incident the deceased rider was identified as 46-year-old Graham Howell.

CSPD has now reported that detectives have identified the driver of the vehicle that left the scene as 19-year-old Braulio Garcia, of Colorado Springs. A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Garcia, but his whereabouts remain unknown, according to CSPD.

Anyone with information about this incident or Garcia is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.